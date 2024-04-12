Tom Brady officially confirmed that he could return to the NFL, and the legend already has three possible teams to play for.

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in history after winning the Super Bowl seven times during his illustrious career. The legend formed one of the most impressive dynasties alongside Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

Then, Brady achieved probably his most impressive feat when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and got another championship. He became the oldest QB to do it at 43-years old.

Now, after a second retirement from the NFL, everyone thought Tom Brady had left the game for good. However, the veteran has confirmed he might try to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Three teams are already on his list. One is a major favorite in the NFC, the other is his most beloved franchise and the last option is the most intriguing because Brady’s intention is precisely to become one of its minority owners.

Will Tom Brady come out of retirement in 2024?

During a special appearance on the ‘Deep Cut’ podcast with Vic Blends, Tom Brady mentioned three specific teams for which he might come out of retirement if he receives a call during the 2024 season.

Blends presented a scenario in which the 49ers lost their quarterback, Brock Purdy, due to injury, and Brady received an emergency call to replace him in the late stages of the season. At that moment, Tom talked about two other teams, the Raiders and the Patriots, admitting that he wouldn’t rule out returning to the NFL.

“I’m not opposed to it. I don’t know if they’re gonna let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I don’t know. I’m always gonna be in good shape. I’m always gonna be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit like MJ coming back? I don’t know if they’d let me, but I wouldn’t be opposed to it.”