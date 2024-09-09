NFL News: Bill Belichick shreds Titans QB Will Levis with lopsided Tom Brady comparison

The Tennessee Titans had one of the worst performances in the NFL week 1. Only topped by the disasterclases put on by the Panthers, Browns, and Giants. Former head coach turned analyst Bill Belichick enjoyed his Sunday watching the games without the stress of calling plays and scouting opponents. On Monday he stated his impressions on the games and Will Levis was the target of harsh critics from Belichick who compared him to Tom Brady.

As for any current NFL quarterback not named Patrick Mahomes, being compared with Tom Brady is belittling. Belichick addressed Will Levis’ terrible play on Sunday’s embarrassing loss to the Bears, in comparison to Brady’s plays during his Patriots days.

Levis finished the day with 127 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. The University of Kentucky prospect made one of the most viral plays of the day, but for the wrong reasons. Levis threw the game-winning pick six for Chicago on a play that the team would probably want back. The Titans QB tried to play ‘hero-ball’ on a throw towards the sidelines and gifted the Bears the win. It is worth be noted Caleb Williams and the offense had under 100 air yards and scored no points.

“Tom and I have talked a million times about if you complete this pass what’s the upside… your guys are going to get tackled anyway, like the play we just saw in Tennessee. I mean what if he had completed that, what’s the upside, two yards? What’s the downside, lose the game. You just can’t make those kinds of decisions, and even if that ball is incomplete there’s no upside to it.”

Belichick explains what makes Brady so great

“I think when you look at a player like Brady of all the great plays that he made, the thing that Brady didn’t do, he didn’t have very many plays like Levis had yesterday, where he just you know gives the game away or makes a bad decision for the team,” Belichick said on The Pat McAfee Show. “You know Tom always protected the team, and even if it wasn’t a great play, at least it wasn’t a bad play.“

It seems unnecessary to remind anybody that Will Levis is not Tom Brady. The comparison between both quarterbacks is far-fetched, yet it goes to show the difference between all-time greats and any starting quarterback is also on display on tiny details that can turn preposterous. Not only in their accolades.

Levis addresses his costly mistake

The critics on Levis are harsh for his gruesome error, and rightfully so. Yet it is obvious Levis is the first one to note that was an awful decision and will learn from it. The NFL season has just began and the Titans have time to bounce back. Though, Sunday at Soldier Field looked as the perfect opportunity to take advantage of an inexperienced Bears offense that put the Titans defense in no hurry all game long.

“Bonehead play,” Levis said post game. “Just recency bias from getting away with it the last time I did in the game. Just trying to throw it in the dirt, and when you’re getting taken down, you don’t know what’s going to happen with the ball when it comes out. Was really just trying to dirt it. Might be one of those times to just take the sack. So one thing of a lot of the things that I can learn from this game.”

