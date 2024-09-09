Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Titans head coach Brian Callahan throws Will Levis under the bus after Week 1 loss

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan did not sugarcoat his thoughs on Will Levis and team's offense after NFL week 1 collapse against the Bears.

Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesWill Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

By Federico O'donnell

The Tennessee Titans kicked off their 2024 NFL season as Charles Dickens on ‘A tale of Two Cities‘ did. ‘It was the best of times, it was the worst of times’. The Titans made key additions on both sides of the ball this offseason. In Chicago the defense played great, but the offense did not. And ultimately it cost them. Brian Callahan did not put it lightly when addressing his team’s shortcomings, and Will Levis was not spared no criticism.

The Titans jumped into a 17-0 lead in the first half. Newest NFL sensation Caleb Williams and the brand new Bears attack were shutout. The Bears were able to put points in the board thanks to their special teams with a field-goal in the dying seconds of the second quarter. It seemed there was no way the Bears could dig themselves out of the hole with the way the Titans defense was playing.

Tennessee’s offense had to take care of the football and the defense would do the rest. And that is exactly what Levis and the offense did not do. The Bears did not score a single offensive TD, yet walked away victorious. Thanks to a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a pick-six on an unnecessary effort from Levis.

If we’d just punted on 1st and 10 every time, we might’ve won the game,” Callahan said post game, via AtoZ Sports Nashville.

Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans looks to pass during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Titans 24-17.

Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans looks to pass during a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 08, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Titans 24-17.

Callahan went on to compare Levis learning process in the NFL with parenting. “Sometimes they do exactly how you want them to, and sometimes you told them a hundred times and they still do it that way. We gotta keep hammering the same point. To me that is a lot of what coaching is.”

Advertisement
NFL News: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence makes major admission after loss to Miami Dolphins

see also

NFL News: Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence makes major admission after loss to Miami Dolphins

Callahan compares Levis to Joe Burrow’s first years in Cincinnati

Callahan was hired as the Bengals offensive coordinator in 2019 and has stayed there up until this past offseason. The Titans head coach was the offensive mastermind through Joe Burrow’s career and his evolution has granted him the status to become an NFL head coach in Tennessee. So when he addressed Levis’ play, Callahan had his recent experience with Burrow’s entrance to the league fresh off the top of his head.

It was very similar,” Callahan admitted. “He’d hold the ball, take unnecessary risks, took a lot of hits early in his career in his first two years. He learned very quickly that that’s not a sustainable way to play football and if you wanna be available to our team on gamedays you gotta start making better decisions.

Advertisement

Of course Callahan, as well as the Titans organization are well aware that Burrow and Levis are not cut from the same cloth. However, the Titans head coach insisted on the fact this was Levis’ tenth start on his NFL career so there is still room for improvement.

Nevertheless, arguing that punting on 1st and 10 on every possession gives a team a better chance to win than their starting quarterback is not exactly what any player ever wants to hear from their head coach.

Advertisement

New star WR backed Levis

Calvin Ridley is one of the top acquisitions in the Titans roster. After an irregular season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ridley arrived at a new AFC South team and is set to be the team’s WR1. His week 1 performance was not close to what is expected from the Alabama prospect. Although he led the team in receiving putting up 50yds in the loss to the Bears.

I thought he was doing a great job,” Ridley said of Levis. “We lost as a team today and we all weren’t good enough. Period. He’s a tough a player. He’s a very good player. I love how he played the game today. We lost as a whole today. We should have won the game. That’s all I can tell you. We should have won the game.”

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

Federico O’Donnell is a bilingual sports writer from Argentina, fluent in both Spanish and English. He joined Bolavip US in August 2024 while completing his Journalism degree at Universidad de Ciencias Empresariales y Sociales (UCES). Federico has covered soccer and the NHL for various media outlets, including ExtraTimeTalk and Last Word on Hockey. His extensive knowledge of soccer, NBA, NFL, NCAAF, and NHL, combined with his passion for these sports, allows him to effectively handle breaking news and deliver insightful analysis.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Notre Dame may have decided on Riley Leonard's status for Purdue game
Sports

NCAAF News: Notre Dame may have decided on Riley Leonard's status for Purdue game

NBA News: Stephen Curry delivers funny reaction to Klay Thompson hanging out with Mavs teammate
NBA

NBA News: Stephen Curry delivers funny reaction to Klay Thompson hanging out with Mavs teammate

Chiefs HC Andy Reid issues warning to rest of the NFL about Patrick Mahomes' new weapon
NFL

Chiefs HC Andy Reid issues warning to rest of the NFL about Patrick Mahomes' new weapon

Lionel Messi’s former Argentina teammate officially joins Inter Miami
Soccer

Lionel Messi’s former Argentina teammate officially joins Inter Miami

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo