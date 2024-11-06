NFL News: Bills HC Sean McDermott suggests Josh Allen may recover key weapon

As Week 10 of the NFL approaches, the Buffalo Bills are focused on ensuring every player is prepared to compete. Head coach Sean McDermott might soon have some positive news for quarterback Josh Allen.

The NFL regular season heads into its second half with Week 10 on the horizon. With the trade window now closed as of November 5, teams have solidified their rosters. For the Buffalo Bills, their lineup is set, but a series of injuries remain a concern. However, Bills head coach Sean McDermott shared promising news for quarterback Josh Allen as the team prepares for Sunday’s matchup.

The Bills’ Week 9 injury report listed 18 players under medical observation, with Reggie Williams out and three others questionable. Among those players, wide receiver Amari Cooper is a hopeful return to the starting lineup—a development Allen eagerly awaits.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, McDermott confirmed Cooper’s participation in practice, albeit on a limited basis. “Cooper will be out there today in some capacity, similar to last week,” McDermott explained, hinting at gradual progress in Cooper’s recovery.

While Cooper’s availability for Sunday’s game remains uncertain, Allen and Bills fans are optimistic about his return to action, especially with the Colts on deck. Cooper isn’t the only player eyeing a comeback, either.

Amari Cooper #18 and Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills embrace prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Additional players returning to practice

Alongside Cooper, McDermott noted the return of other key players. “Benford will be back, and Reggie Williams, though limited, will also practice today,” McDermott said, addressing the media’s questions on Wednesday.

McDermott continued, “Everyone, including those already mentioned, will be practicing today, except for Keon [Coleman]. You already know about Dewuane, who had surgery. I think that covers our player updates for the day.”

Update on Keon Coleman

McDermott also addressed Coleman’s absence, citing a wrist injury that remains under medical evaluation. “We’re taking it day by day,” McDermott said. “It could extend beyond this week, but testing is still ongoing.”

With these developments, the Bills hope to see several key players return to bolster their roster. Despite injury setbacks, the team has managed a solid 6-2 record in the NFL regular season. By the end of the week, it will be clearer which players will be ready for the Colts game.

