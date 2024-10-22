NFL News: Bills HC Sean McDermott makes something clear on QB Josh Allen’s job

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott sent a clear message to his quarterback, Josh Allen, who is in great form this 2024 NFL season.

The Buffalo Bills picked up their second straight win when they defeated the Tennessee Titans 34-10 in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. Head coach Sean McDermott is aware of his team’s great momentum and sent out a strong statement about the level of quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills‘ 5-2 record is remarkable, especially since they lead the AFC East by at least three wins over the other teams in the division. However, the biggest virtue is the evolution of the team’s key points, such as the decrease in the number of interceptions compared to last season.

“(Josh) Allen has done a tremendous job this season,” McDermott was clear about the improvement in Allen‘s game. The Bills star has not thrown an interception this season. In the 2023 campaign, the quarterback threw 18 interceptions, so this new mark is a remarkable achievement.

“His decision-making has improved this season and he’s been very important to our team,” said McDermott. Allen is the second player in league history with at least 12 touchdown passes and no interceptions through the first seven games of a season. He is also the only player with at least 40 passing attempts this year not to throw an interception.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Offensive coordinator Joe Brady added his praise for Allen

The Bills’ offensive coordinator Joe Brady added that there has been a change in Allen’s mindset, which from his perspective has contributed to a constant regrouping of the offense, coupled with a good selection of passing targets. “Sometimes it’s not playing scared, not playing conservative, but understanding the importance of protecting the ball for 60 minutes because good things usually happen,” Brady said of Allen’s strength.

Josh Allen’s offensive statistics in the 2024 NFL season

Allen has completed 63% of his passes for 1483 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Although this is down 3% on his effectiveness last campaign, his passer rating of 108.4 would be the highest of his career. He has also rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns.