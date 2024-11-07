NFL News: Josh Allen makes something clear to Sean McDermott, Bills after trade deadline

After the NFL trade deadline passed on Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills only strength their roster with one key player aimed at fueling their playoff push. Quarterback Josh Allen shared his thoughts to Sean McDermott.

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for Week 10 of the NFL season, and after Wednesday’s trade deadline, the Bills closed the window with the roster largely unchanged. The most notable addition was Amari Cooper, whose arrival has been a focal point to Sean McDermott’s game plan. Quarterback Josh Allen spoke with the media about the team’s confidence in their current roster following the deadline.

With a 7-2 record, the Bills enter Week 10 with high expectations. Head coach Sean McDermott mentioned that Cooper could soon join the active lineup, with Reggie Williams also returning to practice on Wednesday.

In addition to the Cooper trade, the Bills continue to rely on players who have been with the team since last season, including Allen. He emphasized the team’s trust in its roster: “I know he [McDermott] trusts the guys in this room. We’ve got a lot of love and a lot of faith in each other here, and ultimately, that’s the only thing that matters.”

Allen’s comments resonated with fans, who are encouraged by the team’s strong season so far. The Bills are also seeing big performances from players like James Cook, who has already scored seven touchdowns this season.

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Highmark Stadium on September 23, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

Bills’ trades for the season

In addition to acquiring Amari Cooper, the Bills have bolstered their practice squad with other signings, allowing players to recover from injuries without rushing their return. Notable among these players is Matt Milano, a key contributor who is expected to return later this season.

The team also signed Brandon Codrington through 2026, alongside several others in the internal squad. While fans had hoped GM Brandon Beane would make additional big moves, Cooper remains the marquee acquisition for this season.

Allen praised Joe Flacco

Along with his comments on the team’s trades, Allen shared his admiration for Colts quarterback Joe Flacco: “He is an absolut baller. He throws one of the prettiest balls I’ve ever seen. I got the chance to spend a bit of a time with him, he is an awesome guy.”

Allen continued, “He’s been around some of my friends, a lot of good stories, a lot of good things. I got a lot of respect for him and his game. Super Bowl winning quarterback. He’s a fantastic player, but even better person”.

Following practice, the Bills are focused on their upcoming matchup in Week in the NFL with the Colts, where Allen and Flacco will face off again, evoking memories from previous encounters. The game between the Bills and Colts kicks off this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.