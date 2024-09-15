NFL News: Titans HC Brian Callahan caught in fiery exchange with QB Will Levis

Trending topics:
Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan was not pleased with a play by Will Levis that ended disastrously for the team, resulting in a turnover to the opposition.

Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan looks on before a game against the New York Jets at Nissan Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
By Richard Tovar

Brian Callahan was visibly upset with quarterback Will Levis after a costly fumble on a crucial play. The Titans were inches from scoring on a third-and-goal when Levis, with no open receivers, scrambled out of the pocket but tripped. As he hit the ground, he lost the ball, which the New York Jets recovered, ending a promising drive.

Developing story…

Richard Tovar

