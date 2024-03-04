The Denver Broncos have lacked stability in the quarterback position for years. Now, the team has announced its final decision regarding Russell Wilson’s future and his tenure with the club.

A few years ago, the Broncos signed Peyton Manning to be their starting quarterback. He was able to lead the team to success by winning the Super Bowl 50, becoming an absolut legend for the franchise.

In 2022, Denver tried to replicate this move by adding Russell Wilson to its roster. However, it didn’t work very well, and now the team has made the decision to release him and try a new quarterback.

Broncos release Russell Wilson after two seasons together

Russell Wilson’s tenure with the Denver Broncos has come to an end. After two years in Colorado, the quarterback is set to play for his third NFL team in the 2024 season.

Amidst numerous rumors about his future, the Broncos have now announced that they will release Russell Wilson after March 13. The Super Bowl XLVIII champion, despite high expectations, faced several obstacles that prevented him from being the elite quarterback everyone anticipated.

A few weeks ago, it was revealed that the quarterback started selling his Colorado mansion, which many interpreted as the first step towards his exit from the team. While he expressed his desire to stay with the Broncos, the team ultimately decided to part ways with him and pursue a new quarterback this year.

Unfortunately for the Broncos, they will receive nothing in exchange for Wilson. The AFC West team attempted to find a trade partner, but the rumors about his impending release led interested clubs to wait for him to be cut.

This decision will result in an $85 million dead cap hit for the Broncos, the largest in NFL history. However, the team was unwilling to continue paying the hefty portion of the player’s lucrative contract and saw this hit as the lesser of two costs.

Now, both sides will have to chart a new path for the 2024 season. The Broncos are poised to select a quarterback in the upcoming draft, while Wilson reportedly has several clubs interested in acquiring his services.

Who will be the starting quarterback of the Broncos in the 2024 NFL season?

With Russell Wilson leaving the Denver Broncos, they will have a new starting quarterback for the 2024 NFL season. They are expected to acquire a new player in the upcoming draft, but it is uncertain what will be their next move.

Currently, Jarrett Stidham is set to be the starter. However, rumors suggest that the Broncos will try to trade up in the draft to pick one of the best prospects available.