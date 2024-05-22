New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson opened up about his failed two-year stint with the Denver Broncos.

Not so long ago, Russell Wilson was one of the most respected quarterbacks in the National Football League. Then, it all went south when he was traded to the Denver Broncos.

He had a brutal first year in Mile High. He bounced back in his second season, but HC Sean Payton used him as the fall guy and humiliated in every single chance he had.

Now, with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ logo on his helmet and with that failed stint in the rearview mirror, the former Super Bowl champion finally opened up and shared his feelings and mindset for the upcoming campaign.

Russell Wilson Isn’t ‘Scalded’ After Tenuer In Denver

“I wouldn’t say I’m scalded,” Wilson said. “I would say that if anything, I’ve just learned a lot and I think that internally you get better, you get tougher. You use your experiences, use the challenges that you’ve gone through to be the best version of you. And so I don’t blink, and I’m looking forward to the challenge and the opportunity.”

Russell Wilson, quarterback of the Denver Broncos

And a challenge he shall have. He has the upper hand to be the Steelers’ QB1, but Justin Fields will also be there breathing on his neck to take his job. Per HC Mike Tomlin, he’s excited about his new quarterback room.

Mike Tomlin Is Excited About His QBs

“They’re professionals, and so I’m excited about that but I’m not surprised by it,” Tomlin said. “There’s an expectation there. Both guys have been franchise-like guys if you will. They’ve gotten out of their cars in the morning and worn the responsibility of being that guy for a franchise, and so there’s residual benefit from that and so I’m excited about us receiving it.”

The Steelers have been quite good despite having a subpar quarterback situation, so they should be a dark horse to come out of the AFC North, regardless of who finishes the season behind center.