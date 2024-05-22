Justin Fields is ready to start the next chapter of his career. The Chicago Bears chose Caleb Williams as their franchise quarterback and, as a consequence, Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Mike Tomlin is also beginning a new era as he approved a revolution to boost the team’s Super Bowl chances. After Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky were a failure, Russell Wilson arrives following two very complicated seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Although Wilson is officially the front-runner to be the starting quarterback, Justin Fields warned that it won’t be that easy for the veteran. It’s important to remember that Fields is 25-years old, trying to land a massive contract extension.

“I’m definitely competing. I think Russ knows that we’re competing against each other every day. Him being out there for me, that helps me getting better, especially each other. I definitely don’t have the mindset of me just sitting all year. I’m coming in every day giving it all I got and pushing him to be his best and he’s pushing me to be my best each and every day.”

Justin Fields will compete with Russell Wilson for Steelers’ starting job (Getty Images)

Justin Fields explains trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Fields knew for a long time that Caleb Williams was going to be selected with the No.1 overall pick. It was a very tough moment for him, but, the quarterback thanked GM Ryan Poles for letting him play for the Steelers.

“We were in the same situation last year with having the No. 1 pick and it was just a little bit different this year. I knew what was going to happen beforehand. So I’m just glad I got traded to the spot that I wanted to be at. Shoutout to Poles. We communicated to him through my agent and I told him where I wanted to be and this was a place I wanted to be. He honored that, and I appreciate him for that and glad he was able to put me in a spot where I wanted to be at.”

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t pick the $25 million, fifth-year option of Justin Fields. If the young player doesn’t win the starting job, it’s difficult to assume other teams might offer him a big deal.

Who will be the next franchise quarterback of the Steelers?

If Russell Wilson performs well as starting quarterback of the Steelers, the former Super Bowl champion could get a final big contract in his career. Right now, Pittsburgh are just paying $1.2 million as Denver absorbed most of his salary.

On the other side, if Fields claims the starting job in the process, it would seem almost inevitable a huge contract extension to be the successor of Ben Roethlisberger in Steel City.