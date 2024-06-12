Even though Russell Wilson didn't spend too much time with the Denver Broncos, he feels that his career nearly ended for playing with the AFC West club.

Russell Wilson is set to have a fresh start with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The quarterback is eager for this new challenge in his career, but he hasn’t forgotten how he almost lost faith in playing football while with the Denver Broncos.

In 2022, the Broncos made a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire Russell Wilson. The AFC West club needed a top-tier quarterback, and the Super Bowl XLVIII champion seemed to be the right answer.

However, Wilson’s tenure with the Broncos fell far short of expectations. The quarterback was unable to lead the team to the playoffs in two years, prompting the club to release him despite the huge financial impact.

Russell Wilson criticizes the Broncos: ‘I have revived’

Russell Wilson will play for his third NFL team this year. After a remarkable tenure with the Seahawks, he expected similar success with the Broncos, but reality proved different.

Wilson played 30 games with Denver, registering 11 wins and 19 defeats. Despite having a better QB rating in his last season, it wasn’t enough to continue his career with the AFC West club.

The former 3rd-round pick was clearly not comfortable with the Broncos. This offseason, both parties agreed to part ways, and Wilson has thanked his former team for releasing him, allowing him to revive his career.

“I feel the fountain of youth, man,” Wilson said. “I just feel revived in every way — mentally, emotionally, spiritually. I feel confident. I think at some point you got to know who you are — as a player, as a man, as a competitor. … I felt really good last year playing. I felt really confident, in the midst of everything. I think right now, I have all that confidence, times 10.”

Russell Wilson, former quarterback of the Denver Broncos

The Broncos gave Wilson a lucrative contract extension upon his arrival in Colorado. The quarterback may have felt the pressure of it during his tenure with Denver, which is why everyone pointed to him as the main reason the club was not performing well.

Who will be the starting QB of the Steelers?

Earlier this year, the Steelers decided to make several changes to their roster, especially on offense. They signed three quarterbacks, but it seems there’s a clear frontrunner for the starting job.

According to reports, Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers, at least for the first games of the 2024 season. Justin Fields would be the backup, while Kyle Allen is the third option.