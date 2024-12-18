Earlier this year, the Atlanta Falcons handed Kirk Cousins a massive deal to join their team. However, he has now been benched by the NFC South club, sparking rumors that his time in Georgia may be over.

The Falcons have not had the 2024 NFL season they envisioned during the offseason. The NFC South team signed Cousins to a massive 4-year, $180 million deal, a move that surprised many across the league.

Following the signing, fans expected the Falcons to use their first-round pick in the NFL Draft to select an offensive weapon for Cousins. However, they instead opted to draft quarterback Michael Penix Jr., a decision that reportedly did not sit well with Cousins.

Falcons bench Kirk Cousins: Where could the veteran quarterback play in 2025?

After their Week 15 victory against the Raiders, the Falcons announced that Michael Penix Jr. would take over as the starter, with Cousins being relegated to the bench. Now, speculation swirls about where the veteran might play in 2025.

Cousins could refuse to waive his no-trade clause, forcing the Falcons to release him. This would allow other teams to sign him for the league minimum, a potential bargain for many franchises.

Cleveland Browns

Once again, the Browns are searching for a reliable quarterback. Reports suggest that Deshaun Watson won’t return in 2025, and Cousins could serve as a mentor for the quarterback they’re likely to draft in the first round next year.

Tennessee Titans

Will Levis has struggled to prove he’s starter material, with costly mistakes hurting the Titans’ season. Bringing in a veteran like Cousins could provide much-needed stability at the position.

New York Giants

With Daniel Jones no longer on the roster, the Giants are in the market for a new signal-caller. While they are expected to draft a quarterback in the first round, they might look to Cousins to guide their rookie through the transition period.

