The Cleveland Browns have already been eliminated from the 2024 season. Looking ahead to their next campaign, the AFC North club has now made its final decision regarding Jameis Winston‘s future.

It has not been a great 2024 NFL season for the Browns. Despite entering the year with high hopes, they have failed to remain competitive, primarily due to persistent struggles on offense.

Midseason, the AFC North team lost Deshaun Watson for the rest of the campaign. This prompted the Browns to name Jameis Winston as the starter, but his tenure under center hasn’t gone as planned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Browns make a final decision on Jameis Winston’s future

The quarterback position has been a recurring issue for the Browns in recent years. No signal-caller has managed to lead the team to consistent success, leaving the franchise in a cycle of uncertainty.

Advertisement

see also Falcons bench Kirk Cousins: Potential destinations for the 4-time Pro Bowler

This year was supposed to be a breakout season for Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately, his Achilles injury midseason cut his campaign short, leaving the Browns scrambling for answers.

Advertisement

Jameis Winston was then given the starting role, but the former 1st overall pick struggled to deliver. The team now sits at a dismal 3-11 record after 15 weeks, with their playoff hopes long gone.

Advertisement

In light of these struggles, the Browns have decided to bench Jameis Winston for the remainder of the season. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been named the new starter, and the team hopes to close out the year on a more promising note.

Jameis Winston, quarterback of the Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

Advertisement

This move likely signals the end of Jameis Winston’s stint in Cleveland. While he had expressed interest in staying with the team, being benched when there’s nothing left to play for suggests the Browns are looking to move on in 2025.

Will the Browns select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Browns are once again facing a major dilemma at the quarterback position. With uncertainty surrounding both Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston, the team must address this critical need.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Bill Belichick confirms former Cleveland Browns HC as his first hire at UNC

Currently projected to have a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland appears poised to target a quarterback. Could this finally be the year they find a franchise signal-caller to lead them back to relevance?

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Browns tank to have a better pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? Should the Browns tank to have a better pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE