NFL

NFL News: Browns finalize decision on Jameis Winston's future with the team

As the 2024 NFL season comes to an end, the Cleveland Browns have made their final decision on Jameis Winston’s future with the club.

Jameis Winston, quarterback for the Cleveland Browns
Jameis Winston, quarterback for the Cleveland Browns

By Fernando Franco Puga

The Cleveland Browns have already been eliminated from the 2024 season. Looking ahead to their next campaign, the AFC North club has now made its final decision regarding Jameis Winston‘s future.

It has not been a great 2024 NFL season for the Browns. Despite entering the year with high hopes, they have failed to remain competitive, primarily due to persistent struggles on offense.

Midseason, the AFC North team lost Deshaun Watson for the rest of the campaign. This prompted the Browns to name Jameis Winston as the starter, but his tenure under center hasn’t gone as planned.

Browns make a final decision on Jameis Winston’s future

The quarterback position has been a recurring issue for the Browns in recent years. No signal-caller has managed to lead the team to consistent success, leaving the franchise in a cycle of uncertainty.

This year was supposed to be a breakout season for Deshaun Watson. Unfortunately, his Achilles injury midseason cut his campaign short, leaving the Browns scrambling for answers.

Jameis Winston was then given the starting role, but the former 1st overall pick struggled to deliver. The team now sits at a dismal 3-11 record after 15 weeks, with their playoff hopes long gone.

In light of these struggles, the Browns have decided to bench Jameis Winston for the remainder of the season. Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been named the new starter, and the team hopes to close out the year on a more promising note.

This move likely signals the end of Jameis Winston’s stint in Cleveland. While he had expressed interest in staying with the team, being benched when there’s nothing left to play for suggests the Browns are looking to move on in 2025.

Will the Browns select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Browns are once again facing a major dilemma at the quarterback position. With uncertainty surrounding both Deshaun Watson and Jameis Winston, the team must address this critical need.

Currently projected to have a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Cleveland appears poised to target a quarterback. Could this finally be the year they find a franchise signal-caller to lead them back to relevance?

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

