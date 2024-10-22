Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Buccaneers confirm severity of Chris Godwin's injury

Chris Godwin suffered a tough injury in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens, and now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have confirmed the severity of it.

Chris Godwin, wide receiver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© Mike Carlson/Getty ImagesChris Godwin, wide receiver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Fernando Franco Puga

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a solid 2024 NFL season. Unfortunately, in Week 7, they lost Chris Godwin to injury, and the severity of it has now been confirmed.

It seems like the Buccaneers have made a smooth roster transition in recent years. Despite Tom Brady‘s retirement, the NFC South club found a reliable quarterback in Baker Mayfield, who has been surrounded by top-tier weapons since his arrival last year.

Mayfield has joined a talented offense that has helped him thrive. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are his primary targets, but the latter may no longer be available to support him this season.

Chris Godwin is set to miss the entire 2024 NFL season.

The Buccaneers have performed decently this year. With a 4-3 record after seven weeks, the NFC South club stands in second place in the division, just behind the Atlanta Falcons.

Baker Mayfield has been an impressive replacement for Tom Brady. The former first overall pick has thrived with one of the best wide receiver duos in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, but this partnership is now set to take a big hit for the rest of the season.

In Week 7, the Buccaneers faced the Baltimore Ravens at home. They were down 41-31 in the final minutes, but head coach Todd Bowles decided to keep the starters on the field, despite little chance of a comeback.

With 1:04 left to play, Chris Godwin dislocated his ankle during a route. The wide receiver immediately fell to the ground and was carted off the field with his leg immobilized.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 21: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts as he is carted off the field after being injured during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium on October 21, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. Baltimore defeated Tampa Bay 41-31. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Now, NFL insider Ian Rapoport has confirmed that, after several evaluations, Chris Godwin will undergo surgery to repair his ankle. The wide receiver is set to miss the rest of the season and may have played his last game with the Bucs, as he is set to become a free agent in 2025.

Will the Buccaneers re-sign Chris Godwin in 2025?

Prior to this season, rumors suggested that the Buccaneers were interested in extending Chris Godwin’s contract. However, it seems that this injury might have ended his tenure in Tampa Bay.

The 28-year-old is set to become a free agent after the 2024 season. While he was having an outstanding year with 576 receiving yards (second-best in the NFL), the Buccaneers are not expected to re-sign him.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga

