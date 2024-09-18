Baker Mayfield, who played for the Carolina Panthers in 2022, sent a strong message to Bryce Young after he was benched by the NFC South team.

Baker Mayfield spent only a few months with the Carolina Panthers, but he understands the challenges the team faces. Recently, he sent a strong message to Bryce Young after the young quarterback was benched by the club.

Last year, the Panthers traded four draft picks and wide receiver DJ Moore to the Chicago Bears to secure the first overall pick. With that pick, the NFC South team selected Bryce Young, who was widely regarded by scouts as the top quarterback in his class.

Despite the high expectations, Young has struggled to meet them so far. After just two games into the 2024 NFL season, the Panthers have benched him due to his poor performances, raising concerns about his development.

Baker Mayfield offers key advice to Bryce Young after benching

In 2022, the Panthers traded for Baker Mayfield from the Cleveland Browns. He competed with Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback role and ultimately won the job over the former Jets signal-caller.

However, Mayfield’s time in Carolina was far from ideal. After seven games, the Panthers released him, and he was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams, where he finished the 2022 season on a strong note with the NFC West team.

Mayfield then signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he has enjoyed a more successful stint. Drawing from his own experiences with the Panthers, he knows that one difficult season doesn’t define a player’s future.

“Obviously mine didn’t happen in the same time frame with Bryce, but [being a] quarterback’s hard, especially for young guys,” Mayfield said. “When you’re not surrounded by the pieces, [you’re] not given the opportunity to have success. And so a lot of the time guys have the talent, they might have the brains, but they don’t have the right opportunity, the right fit.”

Bryce Young – Carolina Panthers – 2023 NFL Draft

After leaving the Panthers, Mayfield once again shined in the league, which reinforces his message. While Carolina may not be the best fit for Young, a trade seems unlikely for the former first-round pick at this point.

Could Bryce Young be traded from the Carolina Panthers?

Earlier this week, the Panthers made the surprising decision to bench Bryce Young and start veteran Andy Dalton for Week 3. This move raised eyebrows, especially since Carolina sacrificed significant assets to draft Young No. 1 overall last year.

Despite this, a trade seems highly improbable. According to reports, the Panthers want Young to learn from an experienced quarterback like Dalton and alleviate some of the immediate pressure on him.

