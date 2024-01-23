Cam Newton remains relentless in his pursuit of an NFL comeback. The quarterback has now named the only team he would consider playing for, opting to return to the NFC South, but not with the Carolina Panthers.

It has been three years since Cam Newton last played in the NFL. Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, the Panthers chose to part ways with him, and he has yet to find a team interested in signing him since then.

Nevertheless, Newton still wants to play in the NFL. Now, he has named the only team he would like to join, betraying the Panthers with his controversial decision: the Atlanta Falcons.

Cam Newton wants to return to the NFL, but only with the Falcons

Cam Newton has tried to make his NFL comeback for several years. He has not received an opportunity since he left the Panthers in 2021, but he expects to rejoin the league soon.

In recent years, the quarterback has reached several teams in order to get a chance of playing. However, it seems like he has narrowed down his options to only one: the Falcons.

On Tuesday’s edition of “Good Morning Football”, Newton was asked by Brandon Marshall about his top three landing spots. The answer shocked everyone, as he chose Atlanta, direct rivals of the Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.

“It’s not even three,” Newton said. “It’s just really one. Me having a family now, it’s always been about family and I don’t see myself leaving Atlanta. If it’s not Atlanta, I don’t want to [come back].”

The Falcons have faced quarterback challenges since Matt Ryan’s departure in 2022. Currently, Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder are at the helm of the offense, frequently switching roles between starter and backup.

Should the Falcons hire Cam Newton for the 2024 season?

Even though Taylor Heinicke and Desmond Ridder are currently the two quarterbacks of the Falcons, it is expected that they sign a new one for the upcoming season. They have struggled to prove they should be starters, and the team is set to add a new name to the roster soon.

With the potential for Bill Belichick to join the Falcons, there could be interest in signing Newton, given their prior association during the 2020 season. The question arises: Is a veteran quarterback what Atlanta needs right now?