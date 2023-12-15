Despite no longer being in the NFL, Cam Newton remains deeply involved in league matters. The former 1st overall pick recently commented on quarterbacks he views as not ‘difference makers,’ a group that surprisingly includes Brock Purdy, a player currently in the MVP discussion this year.

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers selected Brock Purdy with the last pick of the NFL Draft. Of course, nobody had high expectations placed on the 2022 ‘Mr. Irrelevant’, but he has surprised everybody with his amazing talent.

Nevertheless, not everyone supports Purdy. The quarterback has garnered several critics, including Cam Newton, who is unimpressed by Brock’s impact on the field, stating that he doesn’t make a significant difference.

Brock Purdy’s classy answer to Cam Newton’s rude comments about him

Brock Purdy isn’t thrilled with Cam Newton at the moment. The former Panthers player recently criticized the 49ers quarterback, labeling him as not a ‘difference maker’, severely scrutinizing his playing style and contributions to his team.

“They’re not winning because of him,” Newton said of Purdy. “He’s managing the game. And if we were to put that in its own right as game managers: Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff. And really, Dak Prescott. These are game managers. They’re not difference makers.”

While Newton mentioned other quarterbacks on his list, it appears he particularly emphasized Purdy. When asked about these comments, the 49ers quarterback responded gracefully to his critics.

“I don’t know,” Purdy said about Newton’s words, per Pro Football Talk. “I don’t want to comment on that. Like I said, I’m playing quarterback, trying to win games and we’ll see at the end of all of it.”

It is true that Purdy was fortunate to land in a team that has one of the best rosters in the league, but his talent is undeniable. The former Iowa State player has had a great time in San Francisco, and stats prove it.

In his two-year tenure with the Niners, Purdy boasts a 69.2% completion rate, a 15-3 record as a starter, along with 38 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions. Whether considered a game manager or not, the 2022 ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ has significantly contributed to his team’s success, making a strong case for the MVP award.

What are Brock Purdy’s odds for the 2023 MVP award?

The Most Valuable Player award will arrive in a few weeks. By the end of the 2023 NFL regular season, the league selects who they think was the best player of the year, and Brock Purdy is part of the conversation.

At present, two primary candidates stand out: Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy. Oddsmakers favor the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, currently placing him as the favorite with +150 odds, while the 49ers player trails closely behind with +175 odds.