Bill Belichick mutually parted ways with the New England Patriots and the head coach is already searching for a new team. As Tom Brady did with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s time to prove he can also win somewhere else.

Belichick had his worst season after a 4-13 record. Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe were never the answer at the quarterback position and, considering his functions as general manager, Robert Kraft had enough of the situation.

Now, Bill Belichick might be really close to shock the NFL with one of the biggest decisions of his career. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the legend will have a second interview this weekend with the Atlanta Falcons.

“Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick will have a second interview with the Falcons brass this weekend after meeting with owner Arthur Blank 1-on-1 this past week. Things are ramping up with the greatest coach of all time. CEO Rich McKay and GM Terry Fontenot are among those who will be with Arthur Blank for the meeting with the goat.”

What will be the next team of Bill Belichick?

Right now, the Atlanta Falcons seem to be the first option for Bill Belichick as no other team confirmed any interview so far with the head coach. Furthermore, many big options have already made their choice.

For example, the Dallas Cowboys confirmed Mike McCarthy is coming back. That was an intriguing spot for Belichick considering the roster talent and his friendship with Jerry Jones.

Though Bill Belichick is the front-runner with Atlanta, the Falcons have already interviewed another top name in the market such as Jim Harbaugh. He just won the national championship with Michigan in college football and was really close of a victory in the Super Bowl with the 49ers.