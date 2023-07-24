Cam Newton is trying to make his return to the NFL. While he’s waiting to be called by any team, he had an encounter with a fan who tried to troll him about his football career, and the quarterback destroyed him with just one comment.

In 2021, Cam Newton played his last NFL season with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback is looking forward to making a comeback to the league this year, as he believes he still has what it takes to be part of any team.

While the former 1st-overall pick waits for a call, he’s enjoying his time without football. The quarterback has now fired back at a fan who tried to mock him, but little did the fan expect the answer that Newton had prepared for him.

Cam Newton’s bold answer to a fan’s trolling attempt

Cam Newton has made it clear that he wants to play in the NFL this year. The quarterback is actively seeking an opportunity and has attended several events to demonstrate that he still has what it takes to be a starter or even a backup on any team.

While Newton is not currently linked to any club as of today, he has been working out for several franchises to showcase his skills. Recently, he attended a football event, but surprisingly, it was not his performance that caught everyone’s attention.

Newton encountered a fan outside the football field who wanted to say something to him. “How many rings you got? None. We got the same amount,” the fan said to the quarterback. Cam didn’t hesitate to answer, destroying him after his trolling attempt: “None, but we don’t got the same bank account!”