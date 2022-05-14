Carson Wentz's career hasn't panned out the way most people expected. He took over the NFL with an MVP-caliber season and looked like a star in the making before an injury put an end to his season. Still, he mostly led the Philadelphia Eagles en route to the Super Bowl.

Wentz's play went downhill from there. He tried to do too much too often, didn't take care of the ball, and made plenty of avoidable mistakes. Now, he's set to play for his third team in as many seasons.

The former North Dakota State standout will look to take his career back from the ground with Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders, and he's looking forward to proving what he's still capable of.

NFL News: Carson Wentz Is Excited To Make His Commanders Debut

"Obviously, it will be a big game, lot of emotions going on running out here at FedEx Field," Wentz said on NFL Network. "First one as a Commander. Lot of familiar faces on the other side of the ball. Obviously, the last game of last year was against the Jaguars as well and didn't go quite as planned, so definitely trying to regroup from that one and hopefully set the stage for this season the right way."

Wentz Talks About His Return To Philly

This season will also give Wentz the chance to play against the Eagles for the first time in his career. Needless to say, there'll be some mixed reactions from the crowd and plenty of emotion overall:

“I know that’ll be a big game. A lot of emotions,” Wentz said. “I’m sure fans will eat that one up and it’ll be fun — make for a good storyline. But at the end of the day, it’s going to be just another ballgame. It’s going to be a huge divisional game for us when that one comes. So I’m excited for it, but at the same time, I’m trying not to get too excited for that one, because, again, it’s just football. Can’t press. Can’t do too much.”

Wentz failed to live up to the expectations that come with being the second-overall pick of the Draft, but he's still young and could turn the page. This, however, will be his final chance to do it.