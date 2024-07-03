CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys were favorites to reach the Super Bowl last season until that surprising loss against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs. From that moment on, owner Jerry Jones changed course and halted any chance of a contract extension for Dak Prescott.

In the next few weeks, other names like Lamb and Micah Parsons got the same news. No big money after what Jones considered a massive failure. Now, 2024 seems like a year in which all of them will have to earn on the field those new deals.

That’s why, in this scenario of turmoil, the Dallas Cowboys could lose their core group of stars due to the decisions by the team’s front office. In a surprising development in the NFL, CeeDee might be ready to leave.

Will CeeDee Lamb sign a contract extension with Dallas Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb is entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys after he was drafted in 2020. That’s why, as top wide receiver in the NFL, he wants a big paycheck.

Recent reports have pointed out that Lamb wants at least $32 million annually in his new agreement considering Justin Jefferson just reset the market with a four-year, $140 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

However, Clarence Hill Jr, Cowboys’ top writer since 1997, shut down all those rumors by claiming two things. CeeDee Lamb is supposedly is not seeking for a trade and, in bad news for Jerry Jones, the star won’t accept $32 million per year. In fact, according to the insider, it’ll have to be at least the $35 million per year granted to Jefferson.