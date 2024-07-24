The Dallas Cowboys could lose CeeDee Lamb. After an unexpected loss against the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs, no one knows for sure what’s happening with Jerry Jones.

First, there was no immediate contract extension for Dak Prescott and now the quarterback is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025. Then, Jones ignored Lamb and Micah Parsons as their next stars in line to get paid.

As a consequence, in one of the biggest stories in the NFL, the wide receiver just had enough and has decided to put the pressure on the team’s front office. It might not end well for the Cowboys.

Will CeeDee Lamb sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb is entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and, as a top wide receiver in the league, he wants to get paid before the 2024 season starts.

However, as it happened with Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones is not willing to force any negotiation and keeps waiting patiently as things unfold. In the end, when 2025 arrives, the franchise tag is still an option to keep Lamb.

CeeDee Lamb won’t report to Cowboys’ training camp

So, in this fight to determine who has more leverage, CeeDee Lamb is starting to take action. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the star player won’t report to training camp.

Lamb wants to become one of the highest paid players at the position after Justin Jefferson got a historic four-year, $140 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings. That’s why, it’s hard to expect CeeDee will concede for less than that.

If Jerry Jones doesn’t give deals to Lamb, Prescott and Parsons, that Cowboys’ locker room could be chaos during the 2024 season. Then, trade requests from the wide receiver and the linebacker might emerge.