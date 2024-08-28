CeeDee Lamb finally got a contract extension from Jerry Jones to remain with the Dallas Cowboys. However, Dak Prescott is in a very different situation after putting MVP numbers during the 2023 season.

The quarterback is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and might get the biggest deal in league’s history taking advantage of how Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love reset the market.

So, in the biggest story in the NFL, Jones has to decide if Prescott is the key partner for Lamb to give Dallas their first Super Bowl in three decades. The wide receiver seems to have exclusive information about that.

Will Dak Prescott sign a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

After CeeDee Lamb signed his contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys, the wide receiver revealed Jerry Jones’ intentions about a possibe final decision for Dak Prescott in the near future.

“You look at our numbers together, they’re at the top of the charts. I have no doubt that they’re going to get a deal done. We all know that I want Dak here. Jerry wants Dak here too. So, let’s just get this under control and kill the speculation and let’s go win.”