NFL News: Chargers' Derwin James warns Mike Tomlin's Steelers before Sunday game

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James spoke out in the hours leading up to the game against Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers will face off in NFL Week 3, a game that promises a high level of play between two teams with perfect 2-0 records. The Chargers players spoke to the press and Derwin James dared to give his opinion on the matchup against Mike Tomlin‘s team.

The Chargers opened the NFL season with a 22-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a 26-3 triumph over the Carolina Panthers. They were two resounding victories that provide confidence to any player, in this case with special emphasis to James.

“Only one team can leave that field undefeated. We’ll see Sunday”, warned the Chargers strong safety James about the duel against the Steelers. In addition, the 28-year-old recounted how he played against Pittsburgh quarterback Justin Fields. “He does a great job when you’ve got him covered up, extending those plays on third down. Being able to keep him in the pocket and make sure we plaster and cover them down the field“, said James.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chargers HC Harbaugh stated about facing the Steelers

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh stated about facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 2-0 and will be playing their home debut this season. “It’s a home opener against a team that will likely contend for the playoffs. Let’s see what we’re made of,” he said.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers looks on during the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

Advertisement

Harbaugh also noted the Steelers’ defensive strength. “It’s one of the best defensive lines in soccer. And elite in coverage, too,” he declared. In adittion, the Chargers coach praised Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin. “Competing against his team, it’s pulls it out of you. Nothing but respect. Tremendous football coach”, sentenced.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Steelers HC Mike Tomlin makes something clear on Justin Fields in midst of Russell Wilson spot dispute

When will the Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers play?

Pittsburgh Steelers will host Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season at Acrisure Stadium. Both teams are undefeated and on a two-game winning streak, so one of the teams will suffer its first loss of the campaign.