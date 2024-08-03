Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are ready to start a new era with Jim Harbaugh. After the head coach fulfilled his dream of giving Michigan a national championship, the next challenge is to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.

However, it’s not going to be an easy task as many players left the team due to salary cap issues. The offense will be decimated without Mike Williams, Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler.

This is one of the most interesting rebuilding processes in the NFL, but, the positive vibes might be gone after Herbert suffered a serious injury during the first days of training camp.

How serious is Justin Herbert’s injury?

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Justin Herbert has a right foot injury which has been diagnosed as plantar fascia. He has to use a walking boot for at least two weeks, but, the worrying situation for the Los Angeles Chargers is that the quarterback might not be completely healthy during the entire 2024 season.

“They believe he should be ready for the regular season opener, but, this is not how you want to start your summer. This is the type of injury that stays with the player for a long period of time. He may be back for the regular season opener. That may be the expectation, but he is going to be playing through some discomfort in that foot, I think, potentially, for the whole season.”