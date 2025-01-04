The Denver Nuggets saw their NBA three-game winning streak snapped in a closely contested game against the San Antonio Spurs, headlined by standout performances from Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama. Despite Jokic’s dominance, it was the 21-year-old French phenom who walked away with the win.

The reigning NBA MVP showcased his elite skills with 41 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists, falling just shy of his 15th triple-double of the season. Meanwhile, Wembanyama turned heads with a stat line of 35 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks, delivering a dazzling performance.

Speaking about Wembanyama postgame, Jokic didn’t hold back his admiration. “I think he’s better this year than last year,” Jokic said. “He’s going to get even better with experience, how his body is changing, and learning the plays. He has really good veterans on his team right now to help him grow”.

The dramatic finish featured both stars in the spotlight. With 17 seconds left and Denver trailing by one, Jokic hesitated on a shot attempt, recognizing that Wembanyama was poised for a block. His forced pass was intercepted by Devin Vassell, who sealed the game with a dunk.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs in the third quarter at Ball Arena. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Wembanyama’s incredible performance left the reigning MVP impressed, prompting Jokic to close his press conference with high praise. “I think he’s a special player,” Jokic said. “I think he’s going to be one of a kind, and someone who will be remembered forever”.

Wembanyama on learning from Jokic

Fresh off his 21st birthday, Victor Wembanyama has already faced some of the NBA’s brightest stars. His journey includes battling Jokic and competing against Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics final, where France fell short.

For Wembanyama, these matchups are invaluable learning experiences. “Multiple-time MVP, soon to be MVP again,” Wemby said about Jokic. “Can’t ask for a better way to get better while learning a lot.”

Wembanyama aims to emulate Nikola Jokic

The Spurs’ rising star shares similarities with Jokic in his playing style, including the challenges they face from defensive strategies. Wembanyama aspires to adopt aspects of Jokic’s approach to elevate his own game.

“Of course, I take it as a compliment because Jokic is one of the guys who’s expecting a double team every game, makes his teammates better,” Wemby said. “That’s one hundred percent what I want to be”.