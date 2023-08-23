Chris Jones wants a contract extension, but the Kansas City Chiefs have not offered him one yet. Unfortunately, the defensive lineman is losing huge paychecks for holding out from the team’s training camps.

Back in 2016, the Chiefs found a hidden gem in the second round of the NFL Draft. With the 37th overall pick, Kansas City selected Chris Jones, who quickly became a very dominant defensive tackle.

In 2022, Jones had the best season of his career, earning the Defensive Player of the Year award. However, he has not received an offer from the Chiefs to extend his contract, and he’s not comfortable at all with them.

Chris Jones has over $1 million in fines for holding out

Chris Jones didn’t have the best start of his NFL career, with the first two years being his worst so far. However, since 2018 he has been one of the best defensive players in the league, and he’s aware of it.

In 2020, Jones signed a 4-year, $80 million contract extension with Kansas City. This deal ends this year, so that’s why he’s holding out from the team’s training camp until he gets a new one.

Unfortunately, things are not in the best terms between both sides. The Chiefs are working on a solution for Jones’ salary problems, but the player is refusing to join them until he gets a new deal, and he’s losing huge paychecks for holding out.

According to Arrowhead Pride, Jones already has over $1 million in fines by missing training camp and he would lose another $1,083,333 for each game missed. On social media, he revealed that he could return until Week 8 against the Broncos.