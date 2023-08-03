Training camps could be tough for some players. In recent days, Travis Kelce was caught on camera punching a Kansas City Chiefs teammate during practice, and now Patrick Mahomes has justified the tight end’s actions.

The Chiefs have one of the most dominant offenses in the entire NFL, mostly thanks to Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The quarterback and the tight end have vuilt a very strong partnership, being a true threat for their rivals.

Mahomes and Kelce have won two Super Bowls together, and it looks like they won’t stop there. Competitiveness is part of their lives, and the tight end just proved it with a very tense practice session they had recently.

Mahomes addresses Kelce’s punch to Chiefs teammate with controversial message

In recent days, Travis Kelce was caught on camera throwing a punch at Jack Cochrane. The tight end didn’t like how the defensive player covered him, and at the end of the play confronted him.

Chiefs fans were really surprised with this action by the two-time Super Bowl champion. However, Patrick Mahomes jumped in to justify his teammate, saying that he didn’t mean to hurt Cochrane at all.

“I think we all have it. We have a lot of guys out here that are super competitive, but it’s about just doing it the right way,” Mahomes said. “Trav (Travis Kelce) punching the guy, not necessarily the way you want to do it, but you love the fire. You love the fire on both sides of the ball.”