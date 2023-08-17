Patrick Mahomes holds the distinction of being recognized as the preeminent quarterback in the NFL at the present, both by analysts and even his fellow competitors. However, his desire to continually improve with the Kansas City Chiefs stems from his aspiration to win championships.

Mahomes has already reached a remarkably high level in his understanding of the game. Since he broke out as a gunslinger in an explosive offense, he has been improving in other areas. Knowing when to take risks is an area where he has made significant progress the last couple of seasons.

But there is one play he wants Andy Reid to put in the playbook. This is a relatively straightforward that Tom Brady executed with an almost impeccable conversion rate, and currently, Jalen Hurts is among the most effective at running it.

Patrick Mahomes Vows for the Return of the QB Sneak

The diversity of plays employed by the Chiefs distinguishes them from any other team in the league, even those boasting explosive offenses. Mahomes’ talent with the creativity of coach Reid give their offense a limitless range of options. However, the QB sneak is no longer a viable alternative for them, due to a clear reason.

During the run to Mahomes’ first Super Bowl victory, the Chiefs suffered a major scare in a regular season matchup against the Broncos. The quarterback run a QB sneak on 4th & 1 inside the five-yard line, but he ended up dislocating his kneecap. Consequently, the play has essentially been prohibited.

“I’ll always want to because I always say that I haven’t got stopped yet. Because even the one that my knee I got hurt on, I still got the first down. But I’m pretty sure he’s not going to let me do it unless it’s like for the Super Bowl, and so I might have to call my own number in the Super Bowl if we get there”, Mahomes said via Ed Easton Jr. of USA Today.