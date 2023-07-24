Chris Jones is trying to convince the Kansas City Chiefs to give him a lucrative contract extension. However, the player’s salary demands could put the AFC West team in serious problems very soon.

The Chiefs have to make a tough decision this offseason. Chris Jones is entering his final year of his four-year, $80 million deal he signed in 2020. The defensive tackle wants a contract extension, and Kansas City has not offered him one yet.

Both sides have been negotiating for the last few months to find a suitable solution. However, it seems that the four-time Pro Bowler is not willing to concede easily, putting the team in a very tough situation.

Chris Jones’ contract expectations could lead to the Chiefs moving on from him

Kansas City is in serious problems. The Super Bowl LVII champions have to address Chris Jones’s contract situation, as the defensive tackle is entering his final year of the lucrative deal he signed in 2020.

As of today, the team and 29-year-old have not reached an agreement to extend his contract. According to The Athletic, Jones aims to become one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL, seeking a deal that would pay him $30 million per season.

Unfortunately, his demands could put the Chiefs in a very tough situation. According to OverTheCap.com, Kansas City ranks last in the NFL in cap space available for 2023 with $409,942. They are projected to have $51.2 million in cap room available next year.

If they want to continue with Jones for more years, the team must get creative with the structure of the contract to make it work. However, they could also move on from him, looking for a trade as they did with Tyreek Hill in 2022.