It appears that another player who was on the Kansas City Chiefs in their last Super Bowl wins is once again working under Andy Reid in the 2024 NFL season.

The 2024 NFL season may be well underway, but the moves around the league don’t stop. Especially on the Kansas City Chiefs, where not even the 3-0 record is enough to satisfy Andy Reid, who wants a third consecutive Super Bowl ring.

With Isiah Pacheco suffering a fractured fibula in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs have been forced to make changes. And one of their latest moves includes a return that has drawn mixed reactions from fans.

On Thursday, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported Kansas City is bringing back tight end Jody Fortson to its practice squad. The 29-year-old returns to Arrowhead only a few months after leaving for the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

Before that, the Valdosta State product was part of the Chiefs from 2019 to 2023. That’s why his résumé shows three Super Bowl rings, even if he didn’t play a single snap in those games.

Jody Fortson #88 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before playing against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

Fortson has only made 21 appearances for the Chiefs, starting in just two of those games. His stats with the team show 14 catches for 199 yards and four touchdowns. Injuries stood in his way throughout his career, though.

Chiefs fans react to Andy Reid bringing back Jody Fortson

Fortson wasn’t elevated to the active roster until 2021, but once he was, he only got to play six games before an Achilles tear ended his season. A shoulder injury also ruled him out for the entire 2023 NFL season, which is why some fans are intrigued to see what the player can do when healthy.

“Love that Jody is back. He has unlocked potential, hopefully Andy can find the key to get him involved,” @mister_mo10 wrote on X. @jmmeader echoed that sentiment: “Hope that he can stay healthy. One minute, he had so many flashes of hmmmm, that’s a great compliment, possible future replacement, to Kelce and the next minute, off to IR he went. I’ve always liked him & I literally teared up when he made the 53-man roster. And then……“

The user @KC___Chiefs, meanwhile, wrote: “For years I thought this man was about to have a breakout season but he always seemed to get hurt in camp or preseason. I like this signing a lot and am hopeful he gets to show the world what he actually can do on the gridiron.”

Others, however, are not so thrilled about this move. “I’ll never understand the hype with this dude. 1st Team all practice squad,” @BoscoGeorge9 complained. Just like @Muhira_257: “Only the chiefs keeps recycling their players lol. Do we really need Jody Fortson?.”

Originally a wide receiver when he arrived as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Fortson eventually switched to tight end and spent most of his time with the Chiefs on the practice squad. Now, he’s in the same place. Only time will tell whether that changes later in the 2024 NFL season.