NFL News: Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes make something clear to Travis Kelce's haters

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have once again come to Travis Kelce's defense as the tight end is struggling at the start of the 2024 NFL season.

© Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesAndy Reid accepts the Best Athlete, Men's Sports Award for Patrick Mahomes onstage during the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 11, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

By Martín O’donnell

The Kansas City Chiefs are unbeaten three weeks into the 2024 NFL season, but their 3-0 record hasn’t been enough to silence the noise around Travis Kelce. Fortunately, the tight end has full support from Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes to overcome the critics.

Both the Chiefs head coach and quarterback had already downplayed Kelce’s slow production in 2024 last week, and their stance on the tight end remains unchanged after another underwhelming performance on Sunday night.

I know people are saying that he’s old or that he has distractions, but defenses don’t think that. . . Trav is fine,” Reid told reporters on Wednesday, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “He just keeps being Trav. He works his tail off. He hasn’t lost a step. He’s not distracted. (Some of these defenses) are making sure he’s taken care of.”

This is not the first time the Chiefs coach mentions this. Last week, Reid made it very clear to Kelce that the only reason he’s letting less catches than usual is that defenses are focusing too much on him. And the coach considers that proves the player’s haters wrong.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Mahomes echoed Reid’s sentiment last week, and he did so again on Wednesday, explaining that Kelce’s reputation is helping the Chiefs rely on other weapons: “The more defenses respect him, the more other players will make plays.”

Mahomes highlights Kelce’s crucial role for the Chiefs

With eight receptions for 69 yards in the opening weeks, Kelce has yet to celebrate a touchdown in the 2024 NFL season. The tight end, however, let everyone know that the only thing that really matters to him is that the Chiefs win.

As long as we’re winning football games, we’re good to go, baby,Kelce said on the latest episode of his ‘New Heights’ podcast with brother Jason. “We’re 3-0, man, it doesn’t get any better than a 3-0 start.“

Mahomes is well aware of Kelce’s priorities, which is why the quarterback is downplaying all the criticism that surrounds his teammate. At the end of the day, the Chiefs star knows his star partner will always put the team first and do whatever it takes to succeed. Even if that means flying under the radar while other teammates get more recognition.

“In all honesty, (Kelce) has always been this guy. He wants to make an impact on the game and make plays, but he wants to win at the end of the day. If we’re winning, he’s good with going out, blocking, and impacting the game any way he can,” Mahomes said.

