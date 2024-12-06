NFL News: Giants reveal unexpected injury update on Malik Nabers ahead of game vs Saints

In the last hours the alarm bells went off in the New York Giants, who released a surprising injury update about star Malik Nabers, being a relevant information for the game of week 14 of the 2024 NFL season against the New Orleans Saints.

The Giants host the Saints with the primary goal of getting into a rhythm for the upcoming season, as the New York franchise holds an unimpressive 2-10 record. This game pits two teams with negative records against each other.

During the week, Brian Daboll confirmed the news at the position of quarterback, stating that Drew Lock will be the starting QB for the game against New Orleans franchise. With that out of the way, the focus now shifts to wide receiver and Nabers’ fitness.

Giants’ unexpected injury update on Nabers

The Giants announced that rookie Malik Nabers is listed as questionable after injuring his hip flexor muscle in Thursday’s practice. The wide receiver did not participate in Friday’s session, putting his availability for Sunday’s game in doubt.

Will Nabers play against the Giants?

Brian Daboll told ESPN that Nabers’ presence in the game against the Saints is an unknown. “We’re hopeful he’ll be able to play, but I can’t say whether he will or not.” The loss of the rookie receiver would be a sensitive one for the Giants, as Nabers’ 11.6 targets per game lead the NFL.

Malik Nabers’ performance in the 2024 NFL season

Nabers has already been sidelined with injuries in weeks 5 and 6 of the current season. The rookie has become an important piece for the Giants in his first season as a pro, where he contributed 3 touchdowns while catching 75 passes for 740 yards.