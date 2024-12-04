NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid sends direct message with clear warning to Xavier Worthy

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up in the 2024 NFL Draft to get Xavier Worthy, and the wide receiver was immediately seen as a key addition for Patrick Mahomes. Andy Reid, however, has always been aware that we’re talking about a rookie.

The 21-year-old has gone through some slumps throughout the season, especially with missed touchdown opportunities. Reid has seen an improvement though, which is why he delivered a straightforward message to his player.

“He’s getting better,” Reid said of Worthy on Monday, via Joshua Brisco of Sports Illustrated. “I think that’s what we all can see. It’s not a secret, he’s putting that out there for everybody to see, and so my main concern is that he just keeps doing that. That’s what you want to do. Keep working to better yourself, and let’s just see where it all ends up at the end.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although Reid never appeared concerned about Worthy’s missed opportunities, the Chiefs coach wants to ensure the Texas product stays locked in. His message for the wideout, therefore, also contained a clear warning.

Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy walks down to the field for practice at Chiefs training camp on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in St. Joseph.

Advertisement

“But he’s doing a nice job, he’s got the trust of the quarterback, he’s got the trust of the coaches, he’s playing fast, it looks like he’s gotten his legs back from training camp and the early part of the season. All of that’s positive stuff, but you’ve got to keep putting the product out there,” Reid said.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Chiefs HC Andy Reid once again makes something clear to Travis Kelce about lateral passes

Worthy’s performance with Reid’s Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season

Worthy made headlines with a sensational debut in the 2024 NFL season opener. The first-round pick scored two touchdowns in three touches against the Baltimore Ravens, giving the Chiefs reasons for optimism.

The following weeks were a bit slower for the rookie, who also experienced some challenging moments when missing out on possible touchdown catches by inches. Either way, he’s managed to put up interesting numbers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Through 13 weeks in the 2024 NFL season, Worthy boasts 33 catches for 407 yards with four touchdowns. Kansas City has also used him when running the ball, with the 21-year-old logging 11 carries for 49 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

see also NFL News: Sean McDermott warns Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid's Chiefs with clear message to Josh Allen, Bills

Reid, Chiefs turn to Worthy amid injury crisis

Additionally, the snaps count highlight just how important he is for Reid’s team. Worthy leads all Chiefs wide receivers in offensive snaps this season with 526, accounting for 63% of the team’s total.

Advertisement

Of course, injuries help to explain this. With Marquise “Hollywood” Brown heading to IR in preseason and Rashee Rice following suit after four weeks, Worthy was forced to step up.

Advertisement

Still, the Chiefs could’ve tried their luck by relying on other pass catchers. But even after adding DeAndre Hopkins, Reid and Mahomes have continued to place their trust in Worthy to make plays. Now, the coach hopes the wideout keeps grinding as the playoffs approach.