NFL News: Chiefs' Super Bowl champ takes shot at Bo Nix, Sean Payton's Broncos after dramatic win

Bo Nix and Sean Payton almost end the Kansas City Chiefs' perfect start to the 2024 NFL season, but the defending Super Bowl champions ended up gaining the upper hand against the Denver Broncos.

The Kansas City Chiefs continue their quest for a third-staight Super Bowl win in great fashion. Bo Nix and Sean Payton almost pull off a shock at Arrowhead in Week 10, but the hosts blocked a last-second field goal from the Denver Broncos to extend their perfect start to the 2024 NFL season to nine games.

The dramatic victory sent everyone in Kansas City into a frenzy, even those who were unable to take the field. Cornerback Jaylen Watson, for instance, took to social media shortly after Leo Chenal’s heroic block.

“They was ready to celebrate like they won the Super Bowl it ain’t Eva over wit Chiefs’s kingdom boyyy,” Watson wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, with a clear dig at Nix and Payton’s team for preparing to celebrate before the game was over.

With the Chiefs leading 16-14, the Broncos managed to run the clock to set up a perfect field-goal opportunity to try and seal the deal at Arrowhead. However, Chenal ruined their plans by blocking Wil Lutz’s attempt.

Watson is currently cheering on the Chiefs from the sidelines as an ankle injury sustained in Week 7 forced him to Injured Reserve. However, the 2x Super Bowl champion (LVII, LVIII) is celebrating his team’s streak like he’s still on the field.

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes react to Chiefs’ heroic win vs Broncos

Speaking to reporters after the game, both Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed their happiness for claiming another win against all odds.

“There’s not much you can say, the game told the story,” Reid said, as quoted by Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. The Chiefs coach admitted the team still has areas to improve on, but right now it’s time to enjoy the win.

“You live for these moments. If you grew up playing football – you live for these walk-off moments,” said Mahomes, who also made sure to give Chenal his flowers for coming up with the block that secured the win.