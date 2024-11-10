NFL News: When was the last time Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid's Chiefs lost a game?

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid continue to avoid defeat in the 2024 NFL season as the Kansas City Chiefs remain unbeaten through 10 weeks.

The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a perfect start to the 2024 NFL season. When it looked like the Denver Broncos would end their streak in Week 10, a blocked field goal saved Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes‘ incredible run.

With a strong 9-0 record, the team’s unbeaten streak this year is even longer if we consider last season. The Chiefs haven’t lost a game since December 25, 2023, when they were still in the 2023 NFL season.

Kansas City’s last loss so far came at the hands of division rivals Las Vegas Raiders, who beat Mahomes and Reid’s team 20-14 on Christmas Day in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL regular season.

The Chiefs’ 15 consecutive wins

Since then, the Chiefs managed to string great results together. Going back to last season, Kansas City is currently riding on 15 straight victories, the longest active streak in the NFL. These are all the games Reid and Mahomes’ team has won after that loss on December 25, 2023:

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after his team’s 16-14 win against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Chiefs 25-17 Bengals (Week 17 of 2023 NFL season) Chargers 12-13 Chiefs (Week 18 of 2023 NFL season) Chiefs 26-7 Dolphins (Wild Card Round of 2024 NFL Playoffs) Bills 24-27 Chiefs (Divisional Round of 2024 NFL Playoffs) Ravens 10-17 Chiefs (2024 AFC Championship Game) Chiefs 25-22 49ers (Super Bowl LVIII) Chiefs 27-20 Ravens (Week 1 of 2024 NFL season) Chiefs 26-25 Bengals (Week 2 of 2024 NFL season) Falcons 17-22 Chiefs ((Week 3 of 2024 NFL season) Chargers 10-17 Chiefs (Week 4 of 2024 NFL season) Chiefs 26-13 Saints (Week 5 of 2024 NFL season) 49ers 18-28 Chiefs (Week 7 of 2024 NFL season) Raiders 20-27 Chiefs (Week 8 of 2024 NFL season) Chiefs 30-24 Buccaneers (Week 9 of 2024 NFL season) Chiefs 16-14 Broncos (Week 10 of 2024 NFL season)

What is the longest winning streak in the NFL?

Reid and Mahomes still have work to do to tie the league record. The longest winning streak in NFL history belongs to the Indianapolis Colts, who managed to win 23 consecutive games from November 2008 to December 2009.

How many NFL teams have gone unbeaten in an entire season?

Apart from chasing the longest winning streak record, the Chiefs are also dreaming with the possibility of finishing the year unbeaten. Only one team has so far managed to pull off that feat.

In 1972, the Miami Dolphins became the first and so far only team in NFL history to finish a season without defeat. That team went 14-0 in the regular season en route to Super Bowl VII victory, achieving something that remains unmatched more than 50 years later.

Reid, Mahomes chasing unprecedented Super Bowl feat in the NFL with Chiefs

The 2024 NFL season proves Reid and Mahomes are on pace to tying and breaking the aforementioned milestones, but there’s an even bigger record they want to chase this year.

After winning the last two championships, the Chiefs can become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. There’s still a long way to go, but with a 9-0 start, there’s reason for optimism at Arrowhead.