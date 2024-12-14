Patrick Mahomes is trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, but, injuries have made this quest a tremendous uphill battle. The quarterback managed to keep the Chiefs as a contender even after losing Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice.

Now, the tide could be turning in his favor. Pacheco is already back as part of a great duo with Kareem Hunt at running back. Meanwhile, the wide receiver room got an upgrade thanks to the arrival of DeAndre Hopkins and the incredible skills of rookie Xavier Worthy.

Furthermore, special teams just received good news because Harrison Butker is ready and things could get even better for the Kansas City Chiefs. More help is on the way.

Who is back with Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes posted a message on X hinting that Hollywood Brown is just days away of making his debut with the Kansas City Chiefs. The wide receiver suffered a shoulder injury in the first play of preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both, Mahomes and Brown, put a clock on their timelines in a clear sign of excitement about what’s coming. Since Hollywood was signed by the Chiefs, the legendary quarterback guaranteed the offense would reach a great level. Now, we might be able to see it.

@Primetime_jet / @PatrickMahomes / X