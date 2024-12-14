Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Patrick Mahomes sends message to confirm Chiefs finally get star wide receiver

Patrick Mahomes announced a star player will be back soon for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesPatrick Mahomes quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Patrick Mahomes is trying to win a third consecutive Super Bowl, but, injuries have made this quest a tremendous uphill battle. The quarterback managed to keep the Chiefs as a contender even after losing Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice.

Now, the tide could be turning in his favor. Pacheco is already back as part of a great duo with Kareem Hunt at running back. Meanwhile, the wide receiver room got an upgrade thanks to the arrival of DeAndre Hopkins and the incredible skills of rookie Xavier Worthy.

Furthermore, special teams just received good news because Harrison Butker is ready and things could get even better for the Kansas City Chiefs. More help is on the way.

Advertisement

Who is back with Chiefs?

Patrick Mahomes posted a message on X hinting that Hollywood Brown is just days away of making his debut with the Kansas City Chiefs. The wide receiver suffered a shoulder injury in the first play of preseason against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Advertisement

Both, Mahomes and Brown, put a clock on their timelines in a clear sign of excitement about what’s coming. Since Hollywood was signed by the Chiefs, the legendary quarterback guaranteed the offense would reach a great level. Now, we might be able to see it.

@Primetime_jet / @PatrickMahomes / X

@Primetime_jet / @PatrickMahomes / X

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

ALSO READ

NBA News: JJ Redick claims turnovers ‘killed’ Lakers in loss to Timberwolves
NBA

NBA News: JJ Redick claims turnovers ‘killed’ Lakers in loss to Timberwolves

NBA legend Paul Pierce urges Lakers to trade Anthony Davis, suggests ideal destination
NBA

NBA legend Paul Pierce urges Lakers to trade Anthony Davis, suggests ideal destination

NBA News: Atlanta Hawks provide update on star player Trae Young’s status
NBA

NBA News: Atlanta Hawks provide update on star player Trae Young’s status

NCAAF News: Ahead of the Rose Bowl, Dan Lanning's Ducks lose a key player to the transfer portal
College Football

NCAAF News: Ahead of the Rose Bowl, Dan Lanning's Ducks lose a key player to the transfer portal

Better Collective Logo