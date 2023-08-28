For the first time in a while, the Indianapolis Colts seem to have reasons for optimism. After years of inconsistency at quarterback, the team has high expectations on Anthony Richardson.

The team selected the 21-year-old signal-caller out of Florida with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Unsurprisingly, the Colts named him starter for the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Since it has only made the playoffs twice in the last six seasons, Indianapolis hopes Richardson becomes the franchise quarterback it lacked for so long. The rookie QB understands the goals, but he also asked for patience.

Anthony Richardson addresses Colts’ hopes on him

“I know they invested a lot in me, but I’m not the only person on this team. They invested a lot into the other players. They invested a lot into this staff,” Richardson said, via Mike Chappell of Fox59.

“I know they’re going to ride with me, and I’m going to ride with them. I don’t really see it as I’m the main guy because, without the other pieces on the team, it’s not going to work.

“Everybody wants me to come here and win a Super Bowl my first year,’’ he added. “I wish I could, and I hope I can. But sometimes, you’ve got to understand it’s not all about me. [I’m] making sure everybody on this team is involved and everybody is doing their job, because I’m not the only one here.’’

It’s never easy to be patient in a league that demands results, but the Colts will probably have to wait for Richardson to settle in. Only time will tell whether they made the right choice.

When was the last time the Colts won the Super Bowl?

The Indianapolis Colts haven’t won the Super Bowl since 2007, when they beat the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.