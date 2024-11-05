During the 2024 NFL trade deadline, the Washington Commanders have acquired a four-time Pro Bowler to join Jayden Daniels in the NFC East club.

The 2024 NFL trade deadline has arrived, and the NFC East has already made some key moves. Now, it’s the Washington Commanders’ turn to bolster their roster by signing a four-time Pro Bowler to join Jayden Daniels this season.

All 32 teams are waiting for the final moments of the trade deadline to see what the future holds. Some teams will look to next season by selling, while others are buying to boost their chances this year.

The Commanders are among the buyers. Washington is having a great season, so they’ve chosen to strengthen their roster by bringing in a four-time Pro Bowler to the team.

Commanders trade for 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Washington has shocked everyone this season. Against all odds, the Commanders currently lead the NFC East, and it looks like they’re determined to hold that spot through the end of the regular season.

Dan Quinn has built a competitive roster, led by rookie standout Jayden Daniels. Recognizing other areas of need, Quinn has now acquired a top-tier cornerback to enhance the defense.

At the 2024 trade deadline, the Commanders traded for Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints. The cornerback arrives with a fifth-round pick in exchange for a third-, fourth-, and sixth-round pick in 2025.

Lattimore, who was named 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year, was already expected to be traded by the Saints. The NFC South club has become a seller following a disappointing start to the 2024 season.

Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints looks on after playing the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on September 08, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Commanders were on the hunt for a top cornerback to strengthen their defense. Lattimore dealt with a hamstring injury this year but is expected to be back with his new team soon.

Will the Commanders make another trade?

With Marshon Lattimore’s arrival, fans wonder if the Commanders will make another trade. The front office is aiming for success this season, but further moves may be unlikely.

According to rumors, the Commanders had interest in acquiring another wide receiver, with Diontae Johnson as their top target. However, Johnson recently joined the Baltimore Ravens, which may take further trades for a wideout off the table.

