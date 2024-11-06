NFL News: Mike Tomlin strongly warns the Steelers about Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Mike Tomlin alerted his players to the virtues of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, one of the stars of the Washington Commanders, who will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.

Mike Tomlin has always stood out for his ability to create tactical approaches that nullify the talents of opposing teams. In this 2024 NFL season, his pulse has been felt on more than one occasion, instilling in his players a discipline to execute strategies. In this case, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers paid special attention to Jayden Daniels, the quarterback of the Washington Commanders, whom he will face next Sunday.

The Commanders are on a roll, 7-2 on the season and leading the NFC East with a three-game winning streak. Daniels is a direct protagonist of that momentum. For Tomlin’s Steelers, this game is a big one as they look to snap Washington’s 4-0 home winning streak.

“No matter what tape you put on on third down, in the red zone, his mobility is a big factor, whether it’s on purpose or on an improvised play. It’s definitely something we need to be aware of as a team. (Jayden) Daniels is one of the main components of why they’re a dangerous group,” Tomlin warned Steelers players about Daniels, of the Commanders.

The Steelers are coming off a bye week and are riding a three-game winning streak. Victory at the home of the Commanders will be a tough task, but the morale of the Pittsburgh franchise is high after quarterback Russell Wilson’s performances in recent games. The acquisition of wide receiver Mike Williams will also help Tomlin’s side.

Jayden Daniels, quarterback of the Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels’ performance in the 2024 NFL season

Tomlin has good reason to warn his team about the caliber of Jayden Daniels. The rookie is in his first professional season and has started all nine games for the Washington franchise this season. In the NFL, the 23-year-old quarterback has completed 163 passes on 228 attempts for 1945 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions.

Commanders and Jayden Daniels acquire four-time Pro Bowler

At the 2024 trade deadline, the Commanders acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints. The 28-year-old comes with a fifth-round pick in exchange for third, fourth and sixth-round picks in 2025. Lattimore will be an experienced addition to the Washington franchise as they look to make a deep run this season.

How has Tomlin’s Steelers done against rookie quarterbacks?

Facing rookie quarterbacks on a roll is something of a speciality for Mike Tomlin. Under his guidance, the Steelers are 25-6 against rookie quarterbacks, a very favorable streak, but one that will be put to the test next Sunday when they take on the Commanders in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season.