The Dallas Cowboys recently lost Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury, and the team’s CEO has now provided a concerning update on his status.

The 2024 NFL season has become even more challenging for the Dallas Cowboys. In Week 9, the team lost Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury, and the latest update from the team’s CEO offers little reason for optimism.

Entering the season, many considered the Cowboys legitimate contenders. However, they have fallen far short of expectations, leaving fans wondering if another year will pass without success.

Sitting at 3-5, the Cowboys’ best chance at a postseason berth seems to be through the Wild Card. Unfortunately, they will be without Prescott for at least four weeks as he deals with a significant hamstring injury.

Cowboys CEO shares alarming update on Dak Prescott’s injury

Third place in the NFC East after ten weeks is far from the Cowboys’ ideal scenario. Despite their star-studded roster, they have yet to live up to expectations this season.

Week 9 made matters worse for Dallas. During a 27-21 loss to the Falcons, the Cowboys not only suffered a tough defeat but also lost Dak Prescott, intensifying concerns within the franchise.

Subsequent evaluations revealed a serious hamstring injury for Prescott. The Cowboys placed him on injured reserve, initially expecting a four-week absence. However, recent comments from team CEO Stephen Jones suggest the injury might be more severe than anticipated.

Jones revealed that Prescott’s recovery could extend beyond the projected timeline, adding further uncertainty to the team’s outlook.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 03: Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys embrace after the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 03, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“With his situation, it’s probably … take a full four weeks before he could even think about making a return, if not longer,” Stephen Jones said, via The Athletic. “At some point [the injury] could [require surgery].”

Does Dak Prescott need surgery for his hamstring injury?

Hamstring injuries typically require up to four weeks of rest for recovery. However, Prescott’s condition appears more serious, potentially prolonging his time away from the field.

Jones confirmed that, for now, Prescott will not need surgery, but it could at some point. Reports indicate that the quarterback suffered a partial hamstring tear, which explains why the injury is more complicated than initially believed.

