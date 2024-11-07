CeeDee Lamb suffered a big shoulder injury against the Atlanta Falcons and his status is uncertain with the Dallas Cowboys.

CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to be Super Bowl contenders, but, with a 3-5 record, their season is at huge risk with a very tough upcoming schedule.

The Cowboys have hopes in the NFC East because they have yet to face twice the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. Furthermore, in the race for a wild card berth, the distance is two games behind the No.7 spot which belongs to the Green Bay Packers.

The big problem is that, to keep their hopes alive in the NFL, injuries are a major obstacle for names like Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons, Brandin Cooks, DeMarcus Lawrence, DaRon Bland and also Lamb.

Will CeeDee Lamb play with Dallas Cowboys?

CeeDee Lamb suffered a shoulder injury in the game against the Atlanta Falcons and his status is uncertain to face the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the wide receiver sounded confident in his chances to play.

“The shoulder is much better than it was on Sunday, I can tell you that. I feel like I’ve taken a big step throughout the week in these last two or three days. I’m good.”

Should I start CeeDee Lamb in Week 10?

CeeDee Lamb seems to be on track to be a starter for the Cowboys in Week 10 even with that shoulder problem. Even without Dak Prescott, the star believes he will put good numbers playings alongside Cooper Rush.

“It’s more so pain. Obviously the tolerance to it. The range of motion is all there. It’s going to take a little bit more than that to take me out as you can tell. I have to step up. I’m tough. My will to win and the love for the game. I don’t want them to be out there without me. There’s a lot of people that I want to go out there and inspire. I’m going to be out there for them.”