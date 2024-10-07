Trending topics:
nfl

NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy sends clear message to Dak Prescott about turnovers

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy addressed Dak Prescott's mistakes, a big talking point in the NFL despite the team's heroic win in Pittsburgh.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesDak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

By Martín O’donnell

For some reason, Dak Prescott can’t seem to avoid the critics. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback led his team to a heroic road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, yet the NFL world seems to be paying more attention to his mistakes in the game. Fortunately, Dak has all the support he needs from head coach Mike McCarthy.

Composure is a huge strength of his,” McCarthy said of Prescott, who turned the ball over three times before engineering the game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. “He’s the same man every day. The way he works, the way he competes, yeah, he doesn’t blink. He doesn’t dwell on mistakes.”

Prescott saved the night for the Cowboys just in time, finding Jalen Tolbert in the end zone with only 20 seconds left in Pittsburgh. Before that, the 31-year-old threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Advertisement

The mistakes could’ve proven costly for America’s Team, but they didn’t. Instead of listening to the outside noise, McCarthy knows that his quarterback will get up no matter how many times things don’t go to plan.

Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys fist bump during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys fist bump during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

It could’ve been a forgettable night for the Cowboys, who had already lost two games early in the 2024 NFL season. But thanks to Prescott’s late game-winning drive, McCarthy’s men are above .500 with a 3-2 record to stay within touching distance of the Washington Commanders (4-1) in the NFC East.

NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes something clear after victory against Steelers

see also

NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes something clear after victory against Steelers

Cowboys star Dak Prescott addresses turnovers

Prescott knows it may have not been his best night in the national spotlight, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. And the Cowboys quarterback is happy that he delivered when it mattered the most.

Advertisement

I love being in that. We practice it a lot. You’re pissed at yourself for the turnovers, for the interceptions, but when I realize I have the ball, down 4 with an opportunity to score, with enough time, plenty of time, that’s all I can ask for,” Prescott said.

Prescott finished the game with 29-of-42 for 352 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The turnovers are certainly an area to improve on, but as McCarthy said, it’s easier to get through them if the quarterback keeps his cool.

Advertisement
martín o’donnell
Martín O’donnell

Martin O'Donnell is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Since joining Bolavip in February 2021, he has extensively covered soccer, NFL, and NBA, specializing in real-time coverage of major events such as the World Cup, UEFA Champions League finals, and the Super Bowl. Martin’s prior experience includes managing social media for the CONMEBOL Libertadores and Sudamericana in English and reporting on Brazilian football for Sambafoot. At Bolavip, he is known for his meticulous coverage during critical sports seasons—covering trades, playoffs, and finals—and for keeping a close eye on soccer icons Lionel Messi at Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. His attention to detail and ability to capture breaking news have made him a valuable asset to the team.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis makes something clear after Bronny James preseason games
NBA

NBA News: Lakers star Anthony Davis makes something clear after Bronny James preseason games

NBA News: Bronny James reflects on historic first game alongside father LeBron in Lakers
NBA

NBA News: Bronny James reflects on historic first game alongside father LeBron in Lakers

Kalen DeBoer makes something clear to Jalen Milroe, Alabama players after loss to Vanderbilt
College Football

Kalen DeBoer makes something clear to Jalen Milroe, Alabama players after loss to Vanderbilt

NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes something clear after victory against Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes something clear after victory against Steelers

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo