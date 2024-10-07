NFL News: Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy sends clear message to Dak Prescott about turnovers

For some reason, Dak Prescott can’t seem to avoid the critics. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback led his team to a heroic road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night, yet the NFL world seems to be paying more attention to his mistakes in the game. Fortunately, Dak has all the support he needs from head coach Mike McCarthy.

“Composure is a huge strength of his,” McCarthy said of Prescott, who turned the ball over three times before engineering the game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. “He’s the same man every day. The way he works, the way he competes, yeah, he doesn’t blink. He doesn’t dwell on mistakes.”

Prescott saved the night for the Cowboys just in time, finding Jalen Tolbert in the end zone with only 20 seconds left in Pittsburgh. Before that, the 31-year-old threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The mistakes could’ve proven costly for America’s Team, but they didn’t. Instead of listening to the outside noise, McCarthy knows that his quarterback will get up no matter how many times things don’t go to plan.

Dak Prescott #4 and head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys fist bump during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 05, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisement

It could’ve been a forgettable night for the Cowboys, who had already lost two games early in the 2024 NFL season. But thanks to Prescott’s late game-winning drive, McCarthy’s men are above .500 with a 3-2 record to stay within touching distance of the Washington Commanders (4-1) in the NFC East.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes something clear after victory against Steelers

Cowboys star Dak Prescott addresses turnovers

Prescott knows it may have not been his best night in the national spotlight, but at the end of the day, a win is a win. And the Cowboys quarterback is happy that he delivered when it mattered the most.

Advertisement

“I love being in that. We practice it a lot. You’re pissed at yourself for the turnovers, for the interceptions, but when I realize I have the ball, down 4 with an opportunity to score, with enough time, plenty of time, that’s all I can ask for,” Prescott said.

Prescott finished the game with 29-of-42 for 352 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. The turnovers are certainly an area to improve on, but as McCarthy said, it’s easier to get through them if the quarterback keeps his cool.

Advertisement