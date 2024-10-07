NFL News: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott makes something clear after victory against Steelers

After a narrow victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 of the NFL, Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott delivered a clear message about facing such a challenging opponent.

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up Week 5 in the NFL with a crucial victory over Pittsburgh at the Steelers‘ stadium. In a game that was delayed for a long time due to a lightning storm, the team led by Mike McCarthy was more decisive than their opponent, winning 20-17. Toward the end, star QB Dak Prescott spoke about the significance of defeating such a tough rival.

Following the Cowboys‘ victory, the star and leader of the team spoke with the press and shared his thoughts on constantly being under pressure against one of the best defenses in the league, led by T.J. Watt.

“I love being in that. We practice it a lot,” Dak Prescott stated. “You’re pissed at yourself for the turnovers, for the interceptions, but when I realize I have the ball, down 4 with an opportunity to score, with enough time, plenty of time, that’s all I can ask for.”

Regarding a specific play where Prescott was able to connect with Jalen Tolbert, the QB emphasized: “We have a play call that we love, we’re very confident in, regardless of the defense. Offensive line did a great job, Tolbert came open to the left, just had to make the throw.”

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is pressured by T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A game that will be remembered

The Dallas Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, secured a memorable game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, not only for how it unfolded but also for the weather conditions in which both teams had to compete.

This is why, once the game concluded, Prescott spoke with Todd Archer of ESPN.com and shared what he discussed with his teammates regarding this iconic victory over the Steelers.

“I was saying it before the game started, like we’re not going to forget this one regardless. With the delays, with everything that happened, it’s one of those games I don’t care how long you play, you’ll never forget it. I just kept saying, ‘Let’s make it one to remember.’ I think we did that in all the ups, the downs, the ebbs and flows.” Prescott stated.

Rico Dowdle #23 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a touchdown with Dak Prescott #4 during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

What’s next for the Dallas Cowboys?