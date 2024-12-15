NHL News: Canucks HC Rich Tocchet makes brutal admission after loss to Brad Marchand's Bruins

The Boston Bruins walked into Rogers Arena and handed the Vancouver Canucks a whooping 5-1 loss. The Canucks had no answers for Brad Marchand and the Bruins as they cruised to victory. Vancouver was held scoreless until the third period where they cut the lead down to 5-1 but couldn’t build on it. After the crushing defeat, Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet sent a straightforward message to his team.

Boston got back on the win column after two embarrassing losses to kickstart their five-game roadtrip. The Bruins needed a big win to regain momentum and they did just that against the Canucks.

Vancouver couldn’t build on their shutout 4-0 win over the reigning NHL champions, the Florida Panthers, and were on the losing side when hosting the Bruins. Following the deflating loss, Tocchet made a bold admission on the team’s performance at home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t know why but guys are tense at home for whatever reason,” Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said, via NHL.com. “We seem a little bit more relaxed on the road. To make a play here, for some reason, we’re getting it and we just want to punt it as soon as we get it.”

Advertisement

Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) skates during the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins on May 3, 2021 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Advertisement

“Let’s face facts here, four or five guys, they’re struggling. They’re struggling to get emotionally invested in the game, and that’s my job, to get these guys (invested). This is a game, a sport, the NHL, where you have to be jacked up to play the game. You have to be emotionally in the game. Sometimes guys are taking like 30 minutes to get into the game for whatever reason.“

Advertisement

see also Brad Marchand's net worth: ​How much fortune does the Boston Bruins captain have?

Brad Marchand opens the scoring

After worrisome outings against Winnipeg and Seattle, Boston got back on track with an excellent offensive performance. Marchand kickstarted the party with a power play goal in the first period.

As the Bruins had been booed for their lackluster special teams play, Marchand responded by celebrating his goal, putting his hand to his ear. “Definitely needed a response,” Marchand said. “That’s what good teams do.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joe Sacco’s postgame comments

Joe Sacco continues to build onto his resume with the Bruins, since taking over behind the bench on November 19, Boston boasts an 8-4-0 record. While the losses have been by wide-margins and concerning, the team has shown a great ability to bounce back.

Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins looks on during the first period of the game against the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on February 25, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Advertisement

“We needed to respond in here tonight, and we did it in a big way tonight,” Sacco said, per NHL.com. “It was just a solid team effort. Everybody contributed in their own way, and it started with our leaders and our top players. They certainly set the example how we want to play and that’s where I like most about it, and the fact that we kept the puck out of our net. We did a good job defending.”

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Brad Marchand breaks silence with a warning to the Bruins after tough loss to Seattle

Boston will stay on the road for their upcoming matchup with the Calgary Flames on December 17. On Dec. 19, one month after Sacco’s appointment as interim coach, the Bruins will close out their roadtrip against the Edmonton Oilers.