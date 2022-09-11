Is it time for the Dallas Cowboys fans to get worried again? During SNF agains the Buccaneers, Dak Prescott left the game due to an injury that took him directly to the locker room.

The last years have been really difficult for the Dallas Cowboys fans. Now, when things seemed to be different this year, the season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could leave more than just a defeat. Dak Prescott, the team's quarterback, left the game with a worrying injury that took him to the locker rooms.

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season was not an easy task for the Cowboys as they would face the Buccaneers for second year in a row. In 2021, Tom Brady led his team to a 29-31 win against the Texas team and this campaign ended the same with a 19-3 victory for the AFC South squad.

Even though the defeat was tough, Cowboys' fans are even more worried about what happened in the 4th quarter. Dak Prescott left the game and didn't come back thanks to a hit that could sit him for several weeks.

Dak Prescott's injury: What does the Dallas Cowboys quarterback has?

During the last five minutes of the Sunday Night Football game between the Buccaneers and the Cowboys, Dak Prescott headed to the locker room due to an injury in his right hand.

Cameras caught the exact moment when Prescott was injured. The quarterback threw the ball and right after he smashed his hand with Shaquil Barrett's. According to Jerry Jones, Cowboys' owner, the quarterback will have to go through surgery and will miss "several weeks".