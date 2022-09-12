The Dallas Cowboys will be without their starting quarterback for the next two months. Check out what Dak Prescott said about his late-game injury.

The Dallas Cowboys sure want a re-do on their season opener. They picked up things right where they left them last season, struggling on offense and failing to beat a contending rival. But the outcome of the game isn't even the worst part.

Dak Prescott injured his thumb and will now have to undergo surgery to repair a fractured bone. This will be the second time in three years that he's forced to miss extended time after not missing a single snap throughout the first five seasons of his career.

That's why there wasn't that much to say after that unfortunate late-game injury. Prescott claimed to be disappointed for not being able to help, but owner Jerry Jones confirms he won't miss the remainder of the season.

NFL News: Dak Prescott 'Disappointed' Over Thumb Injury

“Yeah, it’s very disappointing, but injuries happen,” Prescott said, per ProFootballTalk. “Can’t necessarily control it. Just unfortunate. I’m obviously going to miss some time, not be there for my team. That’s what hurts more than anything, especially after the start that we just put out there. I wanted to be able to respond and not necessarily having that opportunity for several weeks. Yeah, it’s unfortunate, but I’ll do what I’ve always done anytime adversity comes. Take it on head first and I’ll give my best, and I’m sure I’ll come out of this better.”

“You have to look at the fact that, no, he is not out for the year in any way. He’ll be out several games, but not out for the year,” Jones said. “Let’s just get in here and win some games and be there so we can compete for that playoff when the time comes.”

The Cowboys could fetch the market for Jimmy Garoppolo or even Sam Darnold. Otherwise, it will be the Cooper Rush show for the next six to eight weeks, at the very least. Will that be enough to stay in contention? Well, judging by what we saw on Sunday, that just seems unlikely.