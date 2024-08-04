Dak Prescott is facing a grueling training camp off the field with the Dallas Cowboys. During the last few days, in each press conference, the question about a contract extension has been unavoidable.

However, it’s not up to him what happens next. Jerry Jones has that responsibility and, according to what the market dictates, the only possible ending is Dak becoming the highest paid player ever.

Although Prescott hasn’t delivered a Super Bowl, the star put MVP numbers in 2023 and, in the last three regular seasons, he is the only quarterback with the same number of games won by Patrick Mahomes. Even with the playoffs as the pending assignment, Dak has been tremendous in the NFL.

Will Dak Prescott get contract extension with Dallas Cowboys?

However, at least in contract negotiations, business is business and the playoffs could be put aside. Dak Prescott is set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025 and, if the Dallas Cowboys want to prevent that, Jerry Jones has to put on the table a record breaking offer of at least $60 million per year.

That’s why, during the last few weeks, Prescott has been absolutely calm when reporters ask him what’s going in the negotiations. He is just not worried about letting play out the final year of his current deal considering his recent stats.

“I don’t think that’s pressure or that I necessarily have to worry about the talk. I’ve got a great team. I’m confident in getting something done. I’m confident in the front office here. I don’t really think about it to be honest with you. I’m under contract right now. So, all I need to do is be the best that I can be for my job in this year. Whatever happens, whether it’s in a couple of weeks or who knows when it is, if it does happen, it will happen. I’m not worried about that.”