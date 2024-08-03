Micah Parsons might not be happy with Jerry Jones as the Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their priority for a new contract.

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb as priorities for contract extensions. However, they cannot forget about Micah Parsons, one of the best defensive players in the NFL.

The situation is really complicated for the franchise considering it’s almost certain three record breaking deals have to be prepared. Dak will ask for at least $60 million per year, CeeDee wants $40 million to match Justin Jefferson and Parsons has Nick Bosa as benchmark with $34 million annually.

If the Dallas Cowboys dream with their first Super Bowl in almost three decades, they must keep their core group of stars intact toward the near future. Time is running out.

Will Micah Parsons get a contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys are in a very comfortable position regarding Micah Parsons as they have picked up his fifth-year option. In this scenario, the defensive star cannot leave the team until 2026 and that could go further with a franchise tag.

So, in his list of priorities, Jones clearly has Parsons way behind Prescott and Lamb. However, for the first time in weeks, the owner spoke about the extraordinary linebacker.

“He’s not a backburner issue, but that’s not the point. I think that Micah is obviously a key player for the Cowboys. In my mind, he’s really just getting started. I’m reluctant to say he’s not front and center. He’s front and center. His potential future relative to contract impacts our thinking today about contracts. In that sense, he’s in there.”

Micah Parsons: Who will the Dallas Cowboys sign first?

A few days ago, Stephen Jones explained the path to follow. According to the team’s executive vice president, the formula is not that complicated in this order: Dak, CeeDee and Micah.

“We have a very unique situation. We have a quarterback who played at the top of his game last year, second in MVP voting, who can leave. Then, we have two players who can’t leave here for three years, theoretically. Both of them (Lamb and Parsons), rightfully so, believe they should be the highest-paid non-quarterback I the league. I totally respect that.”