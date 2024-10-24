Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have been one of the biggest disappointments in the 2024 season after a 3-3 record. A few weeks ago, when Jerry Jones gave his quarterback a massive contract extension, these clearly weren’t the expectations.

The Cowboys were supposed to make a deep run into the playoffs, but, right now, they don’t even look as the best team in the NFC East considering how Jaylen Daniels has emerged for the Washington Commanders.

Now, former players of the team have sparked a massive controversy in the NFL by calling out Jones for his famous stadium tours. They believe that, for a Super Bowl contender, it’s not reasonable to have fans running into you at lunch or going to practice.

What does the AT&T stadium tour include?

The problem with the tour at AT&T Stadium is that many players complained about fans interacting with them during training hours. For example, Dalton Shultz, former player of the Cowboys, called the situation very similar to a zoo.

Now, in the middle of this huge controversy for Jerry Jones because of the stadium tours, Dak Prescott sent a clear message about what really happens for players inside the building.

“For one, this is all I know. I’m not going to let a couple people touring the building distract me. I’m present where I am. I think, honestly, it’s an excuse. What’s the difference in reporters coming in the locker room and talking? Guys complain about that too. And I don’t get that.”

What’s the problem with the Cowboys’ stadium tours?

According to Dak Prescott, all those comments piling up in the last few days from other former players like Dante Fowler and Jayron Kearse don’t reflect the real situation with the Cowboys’ tours.

“It’s being professional, some things you deal with. Obviously, I guess, the nature of this organization, the tours are probably 10 times more than other places. If other places are doing them, you got to embrace it. Honestly. You can walk by and have a negative mindset about it and allow it to ruin your day or you can be thankful that you’re in an organization that people want to see. For me, it’s just easy to say ‘What’s up,’ wave and keep walking.”

“I think I’ve heard you feel like a zoo animal. Well, it’s like, sometimes I bark back and I say ‘Hey,’ and you just keep rolling. A lot going on, I’m not going to allow a couple of people walking through the workplace, there’s people on the other side of the building that you don’t necessarily know. Is it a distraction when you’re grabbing your plate and they’re grabbing theirs? It’s easy to focus on what you want to focus on, if that’s your mindset.”

