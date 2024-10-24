Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott makes something clear about Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys' stadium tours

Dak Prescott talked about all the controversy surrounding Jerry Jones because of the tours to watch Dallas Cowboys' stadium.

Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have been one of the biggest disappointments in the 2024 season after a 3-3 record. A few weeks ago, when Jerry Jones gave his quarterback a massive contract extension, these clearly weren’t the expectations.

The Cowboys were supposed to make a deep run into the playoffs, but, right now, they don’t even look as the best team in the NFC East considering how Jaylen Daniels has emerged for the Washington Commanders.

Now, former players of the team have sparked a massive controversy in the NFL by calling out Jones for his famous stadium tours. They believe that, for a Super Bowl contender, it’s not reasonable to have fans running into you at lunch or going to practice.

Advertisement

What does the AT&T stadium tour include?

The problem with the tour at AT&T Stadium is that many players complained about fans interacting with them during training hours. For example, Dalton Shultz, former player of the Cowboys, called the situation very similar to a zoo.

Now, in the middle of this huge controversy for Jerry Jones because of the stadium tours, Dak Prescott sent a clear message about what really happens for players inside the building.

Advertisement
NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

see also

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to CeeDee Lamb after heated exchange in Cowboys loss against Ravens

“For one, this is all I know. I’m not going to let a couple people touring the building distract me. I’m present where I am. I think, honestly, it’s an excuse. What’s the difference in reporters coming in the locker room and talking? Guys complain about that too. And I don’t get that.”

What’s the problem with the Cowboys’ stadium tours?

According to Dak Prescott, all those comments piling up in the last few days from other former players like Dante Fowler and Jayron Kearse don’t reflect the real situation with the Cowboys’ tours.

Advertisement
NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa&#039;s career with Miami Dolphins

see also

NFL makes final decision about Tua Tagovailoa's career with Miami Dolphins

“It’s being professional, some things you deal with. Obviously, I guess, the nature of this organization, the tours are probably 10 times more than other places. If other places are doing them, you got to embrace it. Honestly. You can walk by and have a negative mindset about it and allow it to ruin your day or you can be thankful that you’re in an organization that people want to see. For me, it’s just easy to say ‘What’s up,’ wave and keep walking.”

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about Dak Prescott

see also

NFL News: Ben Roethlisberger sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about Dak Prescott

“I think I’ve heard you feel like a zoo animal. Well, it’s like, sometimes I bark back and I say ‘Hey,’ and you just keep rolling. A lot going on, I’m not going to allow a couple of people walking through the workplace, there’s people on the other side of the building that you don’t necessarily know. Is it a distraction when you’re grabbing your plate and they’re grabbing theirs? It’s easy to focus on what you want to focus on, if that’s your mindset.”

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Alvin Kamara receives a surprise gift after signing extension with the Saints
NFL

Alvin Kamara receives a surprise gift after signing extension with the Saints

Beautiful wives and girlfriends in the NBA
NBA

Beautiful wives and girlfriends in the NBA

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about poor performances
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to Dallas Cowboys about poor performances

NHL News: Blackhawks star Connor Bedard sends subtle message to Team Canada HC Jon Cooper
NHL

NHL News: Blackhawks star Connor Bedard sends subtle message to Team Canada HC Jon Cooper

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo